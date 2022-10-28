FORNEY, Texas — Forney's Trail of Treats has been canceled due to recent rains and additional forecast showers overnight.
"We know that this was a highly anticipated event, and we are very sorry to have to make this difficult decision," read a statement from the City of Forney.
"With the amount of rain we have received today and are forecasted to receive over the night and into tomorrow, city staff has decided to cancel Trail of Treats."
Trail of Treats is one of the most attended events hosted by the City of Forney, which offers several other upcoming special events including the Turkey Glow Fun Run 5K in November and Christmas in Forney and the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in December.
The event was last canceled due to inclement weather in 2015.