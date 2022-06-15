FORNEY, Texas — Forney's inaugural Juneteenth event will be held this Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater in Forney, Texas.
The event, presented by the Forney Juneteenth Committee, is free to attend but registration is required. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forney-juneteenth-festival-tickets-3454413
The festival will feature events for the whole family, according to organizers. There will be games, live entertainment, and speakers on health, wealth, and wellness. The featured musical artists will be Soulful Soundz, DJ Mieko, and The Ja'Shad Group. A Games 2 U game truck will be on site for kids.
The mission of the Forney Juneteenth Committee is to bring the Forney community together to celebrate freedom, culture, and fun.
The event celebrates Juneteenth — which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the United States on June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.