FORNEY, Texas — Country and gospel singer Josh Turner is scheduled to perform live at Spellman Amphitheater on October 9, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., the City of Forney announced.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. on SpellmanAmp.com and Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices, based on section, are $75.00, $59.50, $45.00, $29.50, plus any applicable fees.
"For nearly two decades, Josh Turner has been one of country music's most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams," reads Turner's website. "He has never kept his reverence for traditional country music a secret, but, with this latest album, Josh Turner is definitely in a Country State of Mind."
Turner recently celebrated the 15-year anniversary of his No. 1 hit "Your Man" and 100 million views of the video on YouTube. "Your Man" and "Would You Go With Me" both hit No. 1 on the charts in 2006. In 2007, "Firecracker" hit No. 2 and, in 2010, "Why Don't We Just Dance" topped the charts for four weeks and "All Over Me" hit No. 1. In 2012, Billboard Year-End name "Time Is Love" country's biggest hit that year.