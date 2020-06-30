KAUFMAN, Texas — The City of Kaufman's Red, White & Boom fireworks display will go on but, without in-park attendees, the city announced today.
As the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases began to surge across the state, local jurisdictions who had planned their annual Independence Day celebrations were faced with shuttering the events or finding unique ways to continue their annual traditions.
Due to the recent orders issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Jeff Jordan, the City of Kaufman says the Kaufman Sports Complex will be closed during the fireworks show and is encouraging residents to view from home.
The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:45 p.m., according to the city.
"Stay safe and enjoy the fireworks," stated the city.
The City of Forney City Council is expected to meet tomorrow night at 5 p.m. to consider possible changes, if any, to their Independence Day Celebration at the Forney Community Park which is advertised to feature multiple bands at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater, local and regional food trucks and vendors, and alcohol sales within the amphitheater.
The past five years, city staff had estimated more than 20-25,000 people converged on the Forney Community Park for their annual event.