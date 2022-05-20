Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.