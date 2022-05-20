FORNEY, Texas — Over 40 vendors are on tap for this Saturday's Downtown Forney Artisan and Farmers' Market.
Among the vendors are artisan crafts, gifts, baked goods, homemade and custom items, and food vendors.
Market hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is located on the grounds of the Old Murray Cotton Gin, 210 East Broad Street.
For more information on the Forney Arts Council, visit their website at https://www.theforneyartscouncil.org/ and, for more information on the Forney Downtown Business Association, visit their website at https://downtown-forney.com/.
A preview album of the vendors signed up for this Saturday's event can be viewed below: