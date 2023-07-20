FORNEY, Texas — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Forney gas station, according to Powerball.
The Powerball jackpot had soared to $1.08 billion before a single ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday — making this drawing of the Powerball the six largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
Despite not winning the jackpot, the ticket sold in Forney was one of 36 $1-million winning tickets, of all participating states, purchased in last night's Powerball.
The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 19, 2023, drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the red Powerball 24.
The ticket sold in Forney matched all five white balls. The ticket was sold at the RaceTrac location at 30 North FM 548. The Quick Pick option was not selected