FORNEY, Texas — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Cheap Trick, is set to perform live at Spellman Amphitheater on October 16, 2021, the City of Forney announced today.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. on SpellmanAmp.com and Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices, based on section, are $75.00, $55.00, $45.00, $35.00, plus any applicable fees.
Cheap Trick first reached the Top 10 on the U.S. music charts with the Budokan live version of I Want You to Want Me in 1979 and would later top the charts with The Flame in 1988. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.