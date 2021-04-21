FORNEY, Texas — The Spellman Museum of Forney History is once again hosting the North Forney High School Falcon Top 40 Art Show.
The show features artwork from North Forney High School students and began display earlier this month.
The album above features some of the show's artwork but, to see the full exhibit, you'll need to venture to the Spellman Museum of Forney History in downtown Forney before the show ends on April 30th.
The museum is open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and is located at 200 South Bois D'Arc.