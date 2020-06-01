FORNEY, Texas — The Spellman Museum of Forney History and the No.1 British Flying Training School in Terrell have begun or plan to begin welcoming back public visitors after their doors were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the Spellman Museum of Forney History re-opened its doors for its Wednesday through Saturday schedule. Hours are 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The museum also recently underwent a facelift to repaint faded and peeling paint on metal columns and wood frame windows on its front and side facade.
The No. 1 British Flying Training School museum in Terrell will re-open on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, on its Wednesday through Saturday schedule. Their hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
"Needless to say, we’re excited about welcoming you back to the Museum!" read a statement from the museum. "We’ve missed you!"
"We will follow the state-wide and local COVID-19 guidelines that include everyone wearing masks (except young children), maintaining social distancing, and constant cleaning," continued the statement. "There's more than 3,500 square feet of space in two buildings so there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the exhibits. Please bring your own mask and hand sanitizer."