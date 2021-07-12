FORNEY, Texas — inForney.com has partnered with JAC Management to honor our Hometown Heroes with a VIP Experience at the upcoming Trace Adkins concert in Forney.
Now through 5 p.m. on July 23, 2021, submit your #HometownHero for a chance to be selected for the VIP Experience at the Trace Adkins concert on July 29th at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater in Forney, Texas. Five lucky winners will be selected on July 24th and will win two tickets each.
To nominate a Hometown Hero, send us an email at News@inForney.com and tell us about a local unsung hero who is doing good in our community. Pictures are highly encourage with each submission.
Trace Adkins' July 29th concert in Forney will also feature Kylie Frey. For more information on both artists, visit their websites, here and here, respectively. To purchase advanced tickets on Ticketmaster.com, click here.
Winners must present ID at will call on the day of event to claim tickets and VIP Experience.