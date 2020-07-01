TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell City Council has approved a resolution aligning with Kaufman County's mask order requiring commercial business entities to implement Health and Safety Policies which, among other things, would require facial coverings or masks to be worn by employees and patrons of their business where six-foot social distancing guidelines were not feasible.
The resolution also authorizes the city's annual 4th of July fireworks display to continue as an aerial display only — with no organized outdoor gathering, no in-person events and no sponsored activities.
Terrell City Hall will closed at 3 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday to allow for additional cleaning of the facility, according to the city.
“We believe these additional precautions will benefit the citizens of the City of Terrell and for that reason we urge all citizens to comply with the orders of Kaufman County,” stated Mayor Rick Carmona in a press release announcing the resolution.
"Since the aerial display is visible from a wide area, citizens are encouraged to view the show from homes or businesses with limited social interaction or from remote parking lots," read a statement from the city. "Citizens should use discretion and not congregate in any City parks to view the fireworks."
“We want everyone to be able to enjoy this important celebration of our nation’s history, while keeping our community safe,” Carmona stated.
According to the event page for the 4th of July celebration, the event will begin broadcasting at 8 p.m. on KPKY 102.5 FM / 1570 AM where there will be interviews with Mayor Carmona; TISD Superintendent, Dr. Warnock; Dr. Bruce Wood, Terrell EDC Board Chairman; and Kim Britton, Terrell Chamber Board Chairman. The fireworks aerial display will begin after the playing of the National Anthem around 9:30 p.m. Patriotic music will be played on the radio to accompany the show. More from the event page, here.