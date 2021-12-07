TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Fire Department's Santa Around Town will be returning this year, scheduled for the nights of December 11, 13, 15, and 16.
Santa's 2021 schedule will cover Terrell's District 5 on Saturday, December 11; District 2 on Monday, December 13; District 3 on Wednesday, December 15; and District 4 on Thursday, December 16.
Santa will depart at 6 p.m. each night.
Area residents can track his location by downloading the Glympse app for free on their phone, according to the City of Terrell. Additionally, a link will be posted on the city's Facebook Page each night to track Santa live.
To view a map of all Council districts, click here, then click the "Council Districts" tab at the top of the page.
Route maps provided by the Terrell Fire Department are included in the photo album above.