TERRELL, Texas – The Terrell Chamber of Commerce / CVB is excited to announce the annual Terrell Jubilee at Ben Gill / Lions Club Park, April 21-24, 2022.
Terrell Jubilee is celebrating 41 years of bringing the community together for food, fun and festivities.
“We are so glad to be able to enjoy this long-standing tradition,” said Carlton Tidwell, President & CEO, Terrell Chamber of Commerce / CVB.
The annual Terrell Jubilee consists of a state championship BBQ cook-off, 5K walk/run, car show, arts & crafts vendors, business & health expo, food vendors, carnival, and live entertainment.
Featured entertainment includes two shows by Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey on Saturday and Sunday. Whiplash, the world’s smallest cowboy and 3-Time Pro Rodeo Entertainer of the Year, is a Capuchin monkey who has been riding since he was 2. Now more than 30 years old, he entertains crowds dressed in his cowboy hat, silk scarf, chaps and Justin Boots as he herds wild Barbados sheep while riding his trusty Border Collie mount, Boogie. It has been said that Whiplash has more YouTube views than Justin Bieber.
The Terrell Lions Club will present the “Ain’t Got No Papers Dog Show”, where you can bring your pooch to compete in any different category such as “All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go” or “Beauty School Dropouts.”
There will be live music performances by The Wesley Pruitt Band, Brandon Bamburg and Mariachi Viva Mexico, The Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, as well as performances by the Terrell High School and Furlough Middle School cheer teams and Tumbler’s Gym.
On the Suddenlink Entertainment Stage, Saturday, April 23, the Terrell Jubilee will hold its very first Young Artist Showcase, sponsored by The Shops at Terrell. This will be a wonderful way for musically talented individuals under the age of twenty-five to get the chance to perform in front of a large audience. The application can be found online at terrelljubilee.com. The winners of the contest will be given the opportunity to perform at numerous other Chamber of Commerce events throughout the year.
On Saturday you can donate blood at the Carter BloodCare donation bus. Reserve your spot online at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/118610.
Thursday night is family night where you can ride unlimited rides for $30 per person. Carnival opening hours will be Thursday, 4/21 at 5PM; Friday, 4/22 at 4PM; Saturday, 4/23 at 10AM; and Sunday, 4/24 at Noon.
For more information, visit www.terrelljubilee.com.