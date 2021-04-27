TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell resident has claimed a $2.5 million scratch ticket prize, the Texas Lottery announced today.
The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at QuikTrip, located at 1619 State Highway 34 South in Terrell, Texas.
The prize was won in the Texas Lottery's Instant Millionaire scratch ticket game and was the eighth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million to be claimed in the game.
"Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 40 second-tier prizes of $1 million," according to the Texas Lottery. "Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes."
Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $32 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $69 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $26.7 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $156 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.
