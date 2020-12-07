TERRELL, Texas — The Stanley Ballard Sr Christmas Parade in Terrell, originally slated for this Saturday, has been canceled due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to the Terrell Chamber of Commerce.
"We have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Stanley Ballard Sr. Christmas Parade," stated the chamber on Facebook.
“The decision to cancel the parade -- a longstanding Christmas tradition in Terrell -- was a difficult one,” stated Carlton Tidwell, President & CEO Terrell Chamber of Commerce / CVB. “2020 has been a difficult year and we’ve had to make the most difficult decisions in our history as a Chamber."
"But with the rise in COVID cases in Kaufman County, we feel cancelling the parade is the best decision to keep our citizens safe and to do our part to prevent the spread," he stated.
The cancellation is the first-ever for the Stanly Ballard Sr. Parade.
"We remain optimistic that things will improve and we will be able to resume events in 2021. Please mark your calendar for next year’s parade on the second Saturday in December," stated the chamber. "Keep an eye on our website and follow our Facebook page to stay informed on all events and happenings in 2021."
The chamber had also recently released its annual Terrell Hometown Christmas Light Tour featuring light displays at area participating houses, churches, and businesses.
To view the Terrell Hometown Christmas Light Tour map, click here.