FORNEY, Texas — The Trace Adkins' performance at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater has been rescheduled to July 29, 2021, according to the City of Forney citing COVID-19 mandates.
The performance was originally scheduled for September 26, 2020, and rescheduled to the most recent performance date on May 14, 2021.
"Due to state, regional, and governmental mandates regarding COVID-19, a few shows on the upcoming ‘The Way I Wanna Go Tour’ have been rescheduled," read a statement from the City of Forney. "The previously rescheduled performance at the Spellman Amphitheater will now take place on July 29th 2021."
All previously purchased tickets and VIP upgrade packages will be honored at the new date, or refunds will be available at the point of purchase for the next 30 days, according to the City of Forney.