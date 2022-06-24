CRANDALL, Texas — The Wildcat Ranch Trail, Kaufman County's first mountain biking trail, will officially celebrate its Grand Opening on Sunday, June 26, 2022, with food, fun, and vendors.
The Grand Opening event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wildcat Ranch Trail, located at 1015 FM 148 in Crandall, Texas.
The Wildcat Ranch Trail is an approximate 4.2 mile soft-surface hike and bike trail developed in partnership with PMB Investments, which is developing the adjacent Wildcat Ranch master-planned community, and the Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association (DORBA) and its many volunteers and Trail Stewards.
"We are extremely excited to announce the Grand Opening of Kaufman County’s first hike and bike trail," Wildcat Ranch Trail Steward Daniel Rozell tells inForney.com. "The Executive Management Team at PMB Investments along with the Board Members from DORBA identified a real need for increased parks and recreation amenities in Kaufman County."
While the Wildcat Ranch community has a number of amenities for its residents, including a junior Olympic swimming pool and kiddie pool, catering kitchen, fitness center, dog park, tot lot, and walking and bike paths within its community, the Wildcat Ranch Trail will be open to the public with access via Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
Rozell and fellow Trail Steward Walt McMennamy searched and negotiated almost a year before securing the partnership between DORBA and PMB Investments to develop the trail in conjunction with the Wildcat Ranch development.
“I wanted to get a local group together that shared my passion for mountain biking,” stated McMennamy. “Our commute time to a trail is generally 45 minutes. This doesn’t allow for much riding. It honestly took people away from the sport. I met Daniel Rozell in a local Facebook group and we set out to change Kaufman County. I think we are well on our way to doing that.”
The Developers of Wildcat Ranch, PMB Capital Investments and Sessions Development were equally excited about turning some of their green space into a unique public amenity, they say.
While the trail currently boasts approximately 4.2 miles of soft-surface hike and bike trails, developers say there is room to add up to 2 to 4 more miles in the future. Visitors to the trail will be greeted by signage, a kiosk, an approximate 50-car parking lot, and available portable restrooms.
The Wildcat Ranch Trail will also be featured in DORBA's 24-hour Judgement Day 2022 event on July 23-24.
Trail Stewards Rozell and McMennamy, along with top volunteers Patrick McKinney, Rony David Guamancela, John Rooney, Jasen Hicks, Clint Qualls and Mike Shoaf, were recognized for their continuous commitment in planning, cutting, and prepping the trail for its opening day.
To connect with the Kaufman County Mountin Biking group, visit their Facebook Group, here.
To RSVP, or for more information, to the Grand Opening event on June 26, visit the Facebook Event, here.