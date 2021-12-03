Its beginning to look a lot like the holidays across Kaufman County. Here are some holiday events that kick off this weekend.
Merry Christmas Ya’ll Christmas Market benefiting Senior Connect & Meals on Wheels
Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4; 8 am – 5pm
Kaufman Civic Center - $3 donation for Admission
Get you holiday shopping started from local vendors that include crafts, food, jewelry, home décor, seasonal gifts, stocking stuffers and so much more!
Mabank’s Ole Fashion Christmas on Market Street
Friday, December 3; 6 pm – 8:30 pm
Downtown Mabank
Christmas tree lighting begins at 6 pm, followed by a visit from Santa, reindeer games, Christmas stories, train and hay rides and tons of holiday shopping!
Christmas on Main
Saturday, December 4; 12 pm – 4 pm
Intersection of Main St. & Elm, Downtown Forney
Fun for the whole family, activities include ornament decorating at city hall, letters to Santa, caroling, photobooths, Pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, chair massages and choir performances scheduled throughout the day.
City of Crandall Hometown Christmas: 16th Annual Christmas Festival and Parade
Saturday, December 4; 9 am – 3 pm
Downtown Crandall
Come celebrate the holidays in Crandall! Train rides, craft & food vendors, entertainment, Santa photos, balloon twisters, face painting. Christmas parade begins at 10 am.
2nd Annual Kaufman High School Craft Show benefiting Class of 2022
Saturday, December 4; 9 am – pm
Kaufman High School
Enjoy a host of local crafters and vendors for all of your holiday needs.
Christmas on the Square
Saturday, December 4; 12 pm – 8pm
Kaufman Square
Christmas market, snow area & slides and live reindeer all lead up to a magical light parade to begin at 6 pm culminating with cookies and cocoa with Santa at City Hall following the parade.
2021 Terrell Christmas Parade & Holly Jolly Downtown Party
Saturday, December 11; 10 am – 3pm
Downtown Terrell
The annual Terrell Christmas Parade is celebrating “A Christmas Vacation” with this year’s theme. Following the parade the celebration continues with visits from Santa, music and vendors throughout downtown.