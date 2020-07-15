FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking five armed suspects who burglarized a Forney-area fireworks stand.
The burglary occurred around 12:30 a.m. on July 4, 2020, at a fireworks stand on Interstate 20 in the Forney area, according to the sheriff's office.
Five individuals were captured on surveillance video burglarizing the fireworks stand and making off with fireworks valued at $1,200.
"Each of the suspects appeared to be armed with handguns," stated the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Charles Sexton at (972) 932-9791 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
Help us identify armed suspects in a recent burglary near Forney.Posted by Kaufman County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 14, 2020