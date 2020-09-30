FORNEY, Texas — In celebrating 10 years, inForney.com is launching a #BeKind t-shirt campaign to benefit Forney Police Department Officer Steven Stewart and his family.
Officer Stewart was severely injured in an off-duty accident in July which resulted in extensive surgeries and the partial amputation of his lower right leg. Stewart is now recovering at home and growing stronger with each passing day.
#BeKind t-shirts will go on sale immediately for $20 each and those purchasing t-shirts can also elect to make an additional donation directly to the Stewart family.
All t-shirt sale proceeds will go directly to the benefit of the Stewart family. To purchase a t-shirt, visit the Google documents purchase form, here: https://forms.gle/QuNMri5moqKZdwrc9
T-shirts sales end October 31, 2020.
Stewart has served more than 20 years in public service, 18 of those years with the Forney Police Department — their family no stranger to public service as his wife, Nikki, has also served as a public safety dispatcher.
In those 18 years, Stewart has received numerous commendations from citizens, the department, and other agencies citing his professionalism, service, quick response, and teamwork, according to departmental records obtained by inForney.com.
In 2011, Stewart was credited with making one of the largest traffic-stop related seizures of the department, $97,000 — a portion of which was awarded to the police department. In September of 2017, Stewart was commended for professionalism in his decision making by using less than lethal method to gain control of a violent armed subject when deadly force could have been used, demonstrating tremendous restraint and excellent decision making under very hazardous conditions.
In January 2019, Stewart, and the other members of his shift, were commended for a traffic stop that garnered the attention of a federal law enforcement agency — ultimately interrupting a significant North Texas offender ring. And, in December 2019, Stewart was awarded the Life Saving Award for his role in saving a suicidal subject.