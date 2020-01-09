FORNEY, Texas — Active shooter/active attack incidents are increasing across the United States, and the public safety professionals in the City of Forney want to extend an educational opportunity to citizens on what to do should they ever find themselves in an active attack situation.
In partnership with First Baptist Church of Forney, the City of Forney Police, and Fire departments along with CareFlite will provide Active Shooter Preparedness & Bleeding Control Training on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. The seminar will be held in the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church of Forney at 1003 College Ave, Forney, TX 75126. The event will last approximately 2.5 hours.
This training will empower the public to respond to and survive active attack incidents. Participants will receive instruction on what to do should they ever find themselves in an active attack incident and how to utilize the “Run, Hide, Fight” strategies. Participants will also receive training on how to control life threatening bleeding. Training and educating the public on active shooter response is a critical component of preparing the entire community and reducing the loss of life when an active attack occurs.
The event is free, and anyone interested in attending should sign-up through Eventbrite here: https://forneyactiveshooterseminar.eventbrite.com