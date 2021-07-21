KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — All Texas cattle brands and marks are set to expire on August 30, 2021, according to the Texas Agricultural Code, and brand owners will be required to renew during the 6-month renewal period which ends February 28, 2022.
Brand owners who do not renew within the renewal period forfeit ownership of their brands and marks and all unrecorded brands will be available on a first-come basis.
Cattle brands are required to be registered in the county in which the cattle are located. The local county then files the brands with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
In Kaufman County, brands can be filed with the County Clerk's Office, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 100 West Mulberry Street in Kaufman, Texas. Cattle brand fees are $26 per mark location with an additional fee of $5 for each additional location on the animal, according to the county.
More information from Kaufman County:
Procedures and Fees
PROCEDURES TO PURCHASE A CATTLE BRAND
To automate and streamline the brand registration process, the Clerk’s office has incorporated several new avenues that the public can use to renew their brands. For online review and searching, we have put the brands on our public records website, www.countygovernmentrecords.com.
In addition, we have also placed a fill in the blank Brand Application form on our county website, see below. By utilizing this form, the applicant can complete the registration process in four easy steps: fill in the application, print it out, draw their brand, and bring the application to the County Clerk’s office, thereby saving the time required at the counter.
If online access is not possible, the Clerk’s office will be able to search the database for a previously filed brands and capture the data to complete the new form. After that, the only thing that the owner will have to do is to verify the information, draw in the brand and sign the form. By utilizing the latest technology, the re-registration process should go much quicker and be easier for everyone involved.
Brands applications and renewals can be filed at the Kaufman Courthouse in the County Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. The Courthouse is located at 100 W. Mulberry Kaufman TX.
Applicable Fees
Cattle Brand fees are $26.00 per mark per location with an additional fee of $5.00 for each additional location on that animal. I.e.: Left hip of Cattle is $26.00, adding a location on the left shoulder would be $5.00 additional, for a total of $31.00.
Information available on the county's website, here.
More information on Texas Brand Registration from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association