ATHENS, Texas — An Athens, Texas, native is serving on the United States Navy's amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli.
On November 15, 2022, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Andrew Brown, from Athens, Texas, participated in an antiterrorism force protection (ATFP) drill aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7).
Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.