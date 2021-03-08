ROCKWALL, Texas (Lone Star CASA) — Lone Star CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), an organization dedicated to serving abused and neglected children in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties, was selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) and its parent company, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), to receive a $10,250 donation.
The gift was awarded to Lone Star CASA after BCBSTX employees voted to redirect – funding intended for staff development – to Lone Star CASA to help further its mission of helping children.
“This is an extraordinary gesture on the part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas,” said Lauren Rowe, Executive Director of Lone Star CASA. “It costs $7 per day for us to serve just one child. Our caseload has been rising steadily over the past few years, and we expect this year to be no different as children finally get back to school and those who need help can find it. This contribution couldn’t come at a better time, and we’re very appreciative.”
BCBSTX has been a long-time supporter of Lone Star CASA.
“We were happy to make this donation to help further the great mission of Lone Star CASA,” said Sheena Payne, BCBSTX’s director of Community Investments. “It’s also important that we continue to aid community-based organizations that are directly supporting children and families.”
Jennifer Ashmore, president of the Lone Star CASA board of directors added: “We’re just overwhelmed by this expression of support from Blue Cross and its employees. Our slogan is, ‘Every child has a chance – it’s you.’ Thanks Blue Cross for being that chance.”
About Lone Star CASA
Founded in 1992, Lone Star CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children — serves Rockwall and Kaufman Counties in Texas. Lone Star CASA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports volunteers who gather important information about abused and neglected children and offer recommendations to judges that help them decide what is the best interests of each child. Learn more at https://www.lonestarcasa.org