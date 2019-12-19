herndon

FORNEY, Texas — A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight, December 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. for North Forney High School graduate Hunter Herndon, who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

Herndon, a 2015 graduate of North Forney High School, had an accomplished high school football career and went on to sign with Southern Methodist University.

Family, friends, and community members remembered Herndon as one to always lend a helping hand, an example to fellow students, and a dedicated hard worker — the light in a dim room.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at North Forney High School between the football and baseball fields. Attendees are asked to bring their own candle.