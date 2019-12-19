FORNEY, Texas — A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight, December 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. for North Forney High School graduate Hunter Herndon, who died unexpectedly earlier this week.
Herndon, a 2015 graduate of North Forney High School, had an accomplished high school football career and went on to sign with Southern Methodist University.
Family, friends, and community members remembered Herndon as one to always lend a helping hand, an example to fellow students, and a dedicated hard worker — the light in a dim room.
The candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at North Forney High School between the football and baseball fields. Attendees are asked to bring their own candle.
Hey North Side, we will be having a vigil tonight to pray for Hunter Herndon’s family & remember\celebrate his life. RT this & help us spread the word to those that might like to attend. Hunter made a big impact at North Forney & was an incredible young man. Pray for his family. pic.twitter.com/Jchx6ZNRfl— Steven Carroll (@StevenCarroll77) December 19, 2019
So sorry to hear of the loss of Hunter Herndon. He was a tremendous young man who will be missed. Prayers go out to the Herndon family. You guys should be proud of the young man Hunter grew up to become. #17 RIP— Lance Gary (@CoachLanceGary) December 18, 2019
The world lost a real one yesterday, till we meet again homie. Rest easy.— Koe Wetzel (@KoeWetzel) December 18, 2019