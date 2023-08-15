FORNEY, Texas – The City of Forney is excited to announce its Back-to-School Food Drive, aimed at supporting the Forney Food Pantry in providing essential resources to those in need within the community.
The food drive will run from August 15th to September 15th, 2023. The Forney Food Pantry plays a crucial role in alleviating food insecurity for residents, and the City of Forney is committed to making a positive impact by organizing this initiative.
The pantry welcomes donations of non-perishable food items, and specifically requests the following items to help meet the immediate needs of the community: individual cereals, chicken noodle soup cans, ravioli or pasta, ramen noodles, mac & cheese, vienna sausages, peanut butter, jelly, granola bars, pop tarts, Jello cups, & pudding cups.
In addition to food donations, the Forney Food Pantry also welcomes monetary contributions, which can be made through their official website: forneyfoodpantryinc.org.
Drop-off locations for non-perishable food items are located at:
- Forney City Hall (101 E Main St.)
- Fire Station #1 (104 E Aimee St.)
- Police Department (110 Justice Center Dr.
- Community Development (402 N Bois D’ Arc St.)
- Forney Economic Development Corporation (210 S Bois D Arc St, Forney, TX 75126)
The City of Forney encourages residents, local businesses, and community organizations to participate and contribute to this meaningful cause.