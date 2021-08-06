FORNEY, Texas (City of Forney) – The City of Forney is looking for neighborhoods interested in hosting gatherings for National Night Out, on Tuesday, October 5th. What is National Night Out?
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors, law enforcement, fire and emergency services, and elected officials. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring neighbors together under positive circumstances. On National Night Out, Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.
The City of Forney has previously had a presence in National Night Out activities for years. Last year this event was canceled due to COVID, so we want to have a presence in your neighborhood this year. Police Officers, Firefighters, and City Officials spend the evening going around to as many of the locations as possible to interact with the community.
Here is what we need from neighborhoods: If you are interested in hosting a block party/event in your neighborhood, we need a neighborhood representative to fill out the form that is available at https://www.forneytx.gov/967/National-Night-Out
We ask that all submissions be completed by Tuesday, September 21st.