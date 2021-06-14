FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney will begin proactively spraying for mosquitos each week, as needed, during mosquito season, the city stated today.
The first weekly spraying will be conducted on June 16th, 17th, and 18th from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Parks, creeks, and off-road ares will be sprayed on Wednesday, south of U.S. Highway 80 will be sprayed Thursday, and north of U.S. Highway 80 will be sprayed on Friday.
During spraying times, the City of Forney is advising residents take the following precautions:
- Bring your pets inside for the night and bring in any outdoor pet dishes
- Cover ornamental ponds and birdbaths
- Keep windows and doors closed during spray time
The City of Forney also provided tips on how homeowners can do their part to control the mosquito population:
- Check your property for standing water. Check the saucers under potted plants, roof gutters, flat roofs, old tires, toys, garbage cans and dumpsters, anything that might hold water and not be emptied out regularly.
- Clean and change the water regularly (several times per week) in birdbaths, wading pools, pet dishes, and planters.
- Make sure windows/screens and doors/screens are bug-tight.
- Repair any leaky outdoor plumbing.
- Treat any standing water that can’t be drained with BTI-available at most home and garden stores.
- Use yellow bug lights in outdoor lighting fixtures.
- Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most likely to be out and about, and use an insect repellent containing DEET to help prevent mosquito bites.
- Call Forney Public Works at 972-552-6695 for more information or help in treating standing water.