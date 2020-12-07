FORNEY, Texas — Several communities are mourning the loss of a beloved coach who died Sunday at the age of 44 due to COVID-19 complications.
Jeremy Morgan was a coach of several sports at Forney High School, a teacher of psychology, and a mentor and example to many of the students.
In a statement issued earlier today, the Forney Independent School District says Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus.
"Forney ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Jeremy Morgan," read the district's statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to his family, his friends, his students and colleagues. Coach Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus. His impact on students and the community are deeply appreciated."
Waxahachie school officials, where Morgan previously coached and is an alumnus, says he was a model of character, faith, and discipleship.
Waxahachie ISD Athletics honors the life and legacy of former WHS Coach and Alumnus Jeremy Morgan for his dedication to his family, students, friends and community. He is and always will be the model of character, faith and discipleship. pic.twitter.com/LJJDmEi7Ng— WISD Athletics (@NDNAthletics) December 7, 2020
"Your dedication to your players and students will forever be remembered through the hearts of many," read a statement from the Waxahachie Men's Soccer Team.
Morgan leaves behind his wife, Teri, and three children, William, Emily, and Hannah.
I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon. To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven. ✝️🖤 pic.twitter.com/gzO07yDetc— Will Morgan (@willis10_) December 7, 2020
As his family we would like to invite any and everyone to celebrate and say goodbye to my incredible father who would like to. pic.twitter.com/CfomPQ6Esd— Emily (@emilyadelinem) December 8, 2020
Community members have been invited to Morgan's visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Connect4Life Church located at 1971 John Arden Drive in Waxahachie. The funeral service will be held the following day, on December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Waxahachie Bible Church located at 621 Grand Ave N.