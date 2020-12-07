morgan

Photo courtesy Forney ISD

FORNEY, Texas — Several communities are mourning the loss of a beloved coach who died Sunday at the age of 44 due to COVID-19 complications.

Jeremy Morgan was a coach of several sports at Forney High School, a teacher of psychology, and a mentor and example to many of the students.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Forney Independent School District says Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus.

"Forney ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Jeremy Morgan," read the district's statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to his family, his friends, his students and colleagues. Coach Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus. His impact on students and the community are deeply appreciated."

Waxahachie school officials, where Morgan previously coached and is an alumnus, says he was a model of character, faith, and discipleship.

"Your dedication to your players and students will forever be remembered through the hearts of many," read a statement from the Waxahachie Men's Soccer Team.

Morgan leaves behind his wife, Teri, and three children, William, Emily, and Hannah.

Community members have been invited to Morgan's visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Connect4Life Church located at 1971 John Arden Drive in Waxahachie. The funeral service will be held the following day, on December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Waxahachie Bible Church located at 621 Grand Ave N.