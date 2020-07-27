FORNEY, Texas — The Forney community is rallying to raise funds for a Forney Police Department officer who was injured in an off-duty accident last week at his home.
At the time of the accident, Forney Police Department Officer Steven Stewart was flown by a PHI Air Medical helicopter to a Dallas-area hospital. There, he underwent extensive surgeries and the partial amputation of his lower right leg. He was released to return home yesterday.
Stewart has served more than 20 years in public service, 18 of those years with the Forney Police Department — their family no stranger to public service as his wife, Nikki, has also served as a public safety dispatcher.
In those 18 years, Stewart has received numerous commendations from citizens, the department, and other agencies citing his professionalism, service, quick response, and teamwork, according to departmental records obtained by inForney.com.
In 2011, Stewart was credited with making one of the largest traffic-stop related seizures of the department, $97,000 — a portion of which was awarded to the police department. In September of 2017, Stewart was commended for professionalism in his decision making by using less than lethal method to gain control of a violent armed subject when deadly force could have been used, demonstrating tremendous restraint and excellent decision making under very hazardous conditions.
In January 2019, Stewart, and the other members of his shift, were commended for a traffic stop that garnered the attention of a federal law enforcement agency — ultimately interrupting a significant North Texas offender ring. And, in December 2019, Stewart was awarded the Life Saving Award for his role in saving a suicidal subject.
The Forney-area community has already began rallying to raise funds to aid the Stewart family during his extensive rehabilitation, fitment for prosthetic, and his long road to recovery — raising more than $10,000, of an $100,000 goal, in the first five days of online campaigning.
A benefit fundraising event will be held at Stiky Ribz BBQ in Forney on August 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. All proceeds from an accompanied silent auction and a portion of Stiky Ribz sales will be donated to the Stewart family.
"While he holds firm in his faith and has an excellent attitude, we know the stress this can cause and would like to help raise funds to alleviate any burden," reads the benefit page.
For more information on the August 15 event, and to see silent auction items, visit the Stewart Family Relief Fundraiser Facebook Event page, here. Those unable to attend the event but would like to still donate can do so by visiting the FreeFunder page, here. Individuals and businesses wishing to donate to the event or provide a silent auction item, can comment on the Facebook event page or message one of the Facebook event's hosts.