FORNEY, Texas – Donating blood is an easy, healthy way to help fellow Texans and support the well-being of the local community.
People need blood at all hours of every day. They include older adults with age-related health issues, mothers experiencing difficulties during childbirth, auto accident and trauma patients, children with anemia, and many others who depend on an available community blood supply.
Devonshire Residential Association invites area residents to support neighbors in need by donating at the Carter BloodCare drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The blood drive takes place at 1201 Ravenhill Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Gabriel Lamette at (972) 552-2820.
Forney Police Department invites area residents to support neighbors in need by donating blood at the Carter BloodCare drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The blood drive takes place at 110 Justice Center Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Tracy Moore at (972) 564-7602.
Each blood donor will receive a free “Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last.