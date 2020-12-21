KAUFMAN, Texas — Family, friends, and community members are mourning the passing of Homer Leroy Norville Sr.; a longtime, beloved high school teacher and coach who ushered the only Kaufman football team to a State Championship game, through desegregation, and was a fixture of the community.
Norville Sr. passed away on December 18, 2020, at the age of 94.
His first, last, and only job was with the Kaufman Independent School District until his retirement in 1991.
"Coaching and teaching became his passion," reads his obituary. "He loved working with his students and helping them advance in academics and sports."
Norville led the only Kaufman football team to play for a State Championship game in Class A of the Prairie View Interscholastic League, the all-Black Pyle High School Lions before integration with Kaufman High School. From there, Norville continued to coach, teach, mentored students, and later served as the high school's guidance counselor aiding students as they planned their college careers.
Norville was inducted into the Kaufman High School Athletic Hall of Fame and, in 2008, into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
"Homer Norville positively impacted the lives of many students throughout his career with Kaufman ISD," read a statement from the Kaufman Independent School District in 2019 in celebrating Black History month and Norville's career at the district. "Many alumni have fond memories of the time they spent with Mr. Norville whther he was their teacher, coach, student counselor, or colleague."
Outside of coaching, nothing made Norville happier then serving various community organizations, according to his family.
He was a member and President of the Kiwanis Club in Kaufman, served on the Rose Hill Water Cooperative board, the A. Fern Norville Children’s Shelter Foundation Board, had been a member of the Board of Trustees of the Trinity Valley Community College for over 30 years, and was a member of 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. in Lubbock, Texas.
Obituary for Homer Leroy Norville, 94:
Homer Norville was born on May 25, 1926 in Jefferson, Texas to parents, Richard and Rosetta Norville. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1945. He attended Wylie College and graduated from Huston-Tillotson University with a Bachelor of Science in 1952. Later, he pursued counseling in secondary education and received his Master’s Degree from the University of North Texas. He was drafted into the military in 1950. He moved to Kaufman, Texas in 1952 and married A. Fern Beamon on February 20, 1953. They had five children and were married for 41 years.
After integration he worked for KISD; continuing to teach and coach. Later he aided students as they planned their college career as the High School Guidance Counselor. Homer was inducted into the Kaufman High School Athletic Hall of Fame and later inducted in 2008 into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
He was a member of 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. in Lubbock, Texas. Homer has been an active member of the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Kaufman, Texas and was a frequent visitor when attending church service in Lubbock at Carter Chapel CME Church in Lubbock, Texas.
Homer met Dorothy Phea of Lubbock, Texas and married in July 1994. They spent many years travelling, visiting their grandchildren, and friends. Homer continued working on his farm in Post Oak Bend in retirement. He is survived by his wife; Dorothy Phea Norville; four children: Autry Beamon Jr., Homer L. Norville Jr., Erleigh N Wiley (son-in-law: Aaron L. Wiley) Joe R. Norville; three step-children: Theodora Phea Pinnock (son-in-law: Van Pinnock), Gregory Alan Phea (daughter-in-law: Patricia Phea), and Angela Phea; grandsons: Joseph B. Sargent and Jacob B. Sargent; step-grandchildren: Chloe Phea and Greg Phea; Angela Pinnock and Vanessa Pinnock; Makenli Raspberry and Nylah Raspberry; hosts of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, A. Fern Norville; his son, Kenny Joe Beamon; his parents, brothers and sisters.
