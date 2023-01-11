FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney’s Animal Shelter is currently at maximum capacity and is looking for residents to adopt.
For the remainder of January, the Forney Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions. For just $35, community members can adopt available animals which include vaccinations and spay/neuter.
“We hope our community considers adopting a furry friend from the Forney Animal Shelter so that we can make space for other animals in need,” stated Police Chief Carrie White.
Adoptable animals can be viewed at the Forney Animal Shelter webpage, https://www.forneytx.gov/1008/Animal-Control, or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ForneyAnimalShelter. The Forney Animal Shelter can be contacted at 972-552-6634.