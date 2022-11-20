FORNEY, Texas – On Saturday, November 19 the Forney Chamber of Commerce provided Thanksgiving meal boxes to 250 families in need through counselor referrals with Forney Independent School District.
The meal boxes were distributed at Kroger Marketplace in Forney who partnered with the Forney Chamber of Commerce and their members to make this opportunity possible. The meal boxes included Thanksgiving-dinner themed food items such as a frozen turkey, dressing, green beans, potatoes, dinner rolls and more.
“The Forney Chamber desires to make an impact in our community,” said Jessica Browning, Forney Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board. “Thanks to our members’ generous donations and the partnership with Kroger Marketplace, we were able to provide a Thanksgiving meal for more than 600 individuals.”
It is estimated that due to inflation the average Thanksgiving meal will cost a family 20% more than last year.
“We are a fast-growing community and with growth, needs increase,” said Laurie Barkham, Forney Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director. “The Chamber board recognized a need and challenged our members this year to provide holiday support for families who could use it. As they always do, our members stepped up.”
In October, the Forney Chamber of Commerce started collecting food items for the Forney Food Pantry and financial donations to purchase items for the Thanksgiving meal boxes. Member businesses and individuals generously contributed more than $3,000 to purchase the food items.
The Chamber had the help of 20 North Forney football players and their coaches to pack and distribute the meal boxes.
This year’s supporters included: Adcock Construction, Aircraft Ducting Repair, American National Bank, Brookshire’s, Birdman Kustom Electronics, Browning Insurance Agency, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, City Bank, Clay & Jennie Campbell, Epic Glass & Building Services, First State Bank, Forney Nutrition & Energy, Kroger Marketplace, Janessa Thornell, Joe Dan McBeth, Kile Properties, Mary Farmer - Hill Insurance, Mary Wilson, Paul Joyner, Senator Bob Hall, Shannon Runyan, STAR Transit, Terri Waggoner, and Trinity Capital Bank.
ABOUT FORNEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Forney Chamber of Commerce was organized in 1949 with the purpose to promote business and community development in Forney, Texas. The Forney Chamber participates in economic development efforts designed to strengthen and expand the growth of all businesses within the Forney area and to assist in community activities designed to encourage new business and industry to move to the area. For more information about the Forney Chamber of Commerce, please visit forneychamber.com or call (972) 564-2233.