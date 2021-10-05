FORNEY, Texas — Two City of Forney employees are celebrating their recent 20-year work anniversaries at the Forney Police Department and Forney Fire Department.
October 1, 2021, marked the 20-year work anniversary for Forney Fire Department Assistant Chief Phillip Pyle, who started his firefighting career in Forney as a volunteer in 2001. Pyle worked in various roles, including Captain of Operations, before his transition to assistant chief.
October 3rd marked Forney Police Department Sergeant Shane Prewitt's 20-year work anniversary.
"We are extremely thankful for Sergeant Prewitt’s service and dedication to our department," read a statement from the department.
"Thank you for your dedicated service to our community!"