FORNEY, Texas — Private John Connor Hunt, 21, of Forney, Texas graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on June 17, 2021.
Private Hunt successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 41 recruits in Hotel Company, Platoon 2165.
While in recruit training Private Hunt was awarded an Expert Rifleman Badge and was promoted to squad leader for his platoon. He immediately reported to Camp Pendleton for Military Combat Training for one month then will report to Military Occupation Specialty School.
Private Hunt graduated from Forney High School in 2018. He is the son of Kristal Hunt, and John and Tiffany Hunt of Forney, Texas. His siblings are Patrick Hunt, and Kristin Buchert both of Forney. His grandmother is Mary Jo Hunt of Forney, Texas.