FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Lions Club will open their Angel Tree adoptions with an event in downtown Forney this Saturday, December 5, 2020.
This Saturday's event will be held at Hair Shaft II located at 104 West Broad Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Approximately 90 angels are in need of adoption this year, according to the Forney Lions Club. The angels up for adoption are children under the age of 12 who reside within the Forney Independent School District boundaries.
For more information, visit the Forney Lions Club website, here.