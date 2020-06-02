FORNEY, Texas — Forney Mayor Mary Penn will host a "Pray for Peace" gathering on Thursday with community and church leaders.
The gathering will be held at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater at the Forney Community Park, located at 241 Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. The amphitheater gates will open at 7:10 p.m.
"There is a lot of fear and uncertainty, and we don’t know what the future holds, but what we do know, is that when push comes to shove, Forney steps up, comes together and we look out for each other," Penn stated in announcing the gathering. "Please join me in a “Pray for Peace” gathering."
"Our nation and our people have embarked upon a most troubling time period with surmounting unrest," states the event flier. "Very real and serious issues are front and center stage consuming our lives in ways many of us never imagined."
"Now more than ever before, we must come together in unity to pray for one another and for our country," continues the flier. "Calling all Forney residents, please join Mayor Mary Penn and community leaders for an evening of worship and prayer in these uncertain times."
"We will hear from a diverse group of pastoral speakers who will lead our community in prayer with special messages of hope and love."
Among the speakers, according to the flier, are Darrly Mallow, community member; David Griffin, C Life Pastor; Thomas Fitzgerald, Eastside Church of Christ Pastor; Rocky Hernandez, C Life Online Pastor; Daymond Patterson, local business owner; Marty Reid, Trinity Family Church Pastor; and Jimmy Pritchard, First Baptist Church Pastor.