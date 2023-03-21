FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Fire Department and Forney Police Department will face-off in a charity basketball game benefiting fallen McKinney firefighter on April 1, 2023.
The game will be played at First Baptist Church Forney, located at 1003 College Street in Forney, on April 1, 2023, at 5 p.m.
Attendance is free but the departments are asking for a GoFundMe donation benefiting the family of fallen McKinney firefighter Daniel Crow.
Crow tragically passed away off duty on February 13, 2023.
"With Daniel’s passing, we lost a fellow firefighter, a friend, a husband, and most importantly we lost a father of seven wonderful children. Daniel is a hero, and there are no words to describe the hurt many of us are feeling; we truly lost one of the best."
"As his family navigates the coming days and weeks, they will have much on their minds and we want them to know they are not alone."
FBC Pastor Kirk Luecke will open the charity game with a welcome message and a prayer for the Crow family. Scott Morgan, a local high school basketball official, has volunteered to officiate the game.
For those wishing to donate to support the Crow family, visit the GoFundMe page, here.