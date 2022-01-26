FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department officially welcomed a new K-9 officer to the department, HAVOC.
HAVOC is a 2-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix trained to help in the Patrol and Narcotics Divisions.
HAVOC started working at the Forney Police Department in December 2021 and was officially sworn in last night, January 25, 2022.
Since he began, HAVOC has contributed to two felony and two misdemeanor arrests, according to the department.
HAVOC's handler is Forney Police Department Officer Spoon, who also joined the department in 2021. Spoon has 11 years experience as a police officer, sheriff's deputy, and previously worked at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in their patrol division and as a K-9 handler in their Narcotics/Criminal Interdiction Unit. Prior to that, Spoon spent five years with the Temple Police Department in their patrol division.
"I ride in a special Police vehicle so look for it around town and give me a wave!!" read a statement from the Forney Police Department.