KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Numerous Kaufman County first responders, churches, businesses, and agencies partnered for the 2020 Gift of Hope shopping event to help restore foster childrens' faith in their community during the holiday season.
This is the fourth year the REACH Child Placing Agency has coordinated the Gift of Hope shopping event with their Kaufman County partners.
The objective of the event, according to the agency, is to restore the child's faith in the community that is committed to protecting them during their removal from their families, due to abuse and/or neglect.
"Fostering respect not fear of those who have taken the oath to protect and serve their communities," states the REACH Child Placing Agency.
Community partners were asked to donate gift cards for the Gift of Hope shopping event. Foster children were then selected, escorted in police and fire vehicles to Walmart, paired with community volunteers, and shopped for a little extra hope this holiday season.
The foster children were then escorted for gift wrapping and dinner with their kinship and bio-families, according to the agency.
For more information about the REACH Child Placing Agency, visit their website, here.