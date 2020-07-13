HEARTLAND, Texas — Piper Hall may have little hands — being that she is only five years old — but, she has a big heart.
Hall, who will be going into 1st grade at Crandall Independent School District's Walker Elementary in Heartland, is a proud Girl Scout Daisy. According to her mother, Susan, she has spent the last year learning how to make the world a better place.
While on her walks with her mother, she began asking about all the litter along the sidewalks and streets. So, she decided to do something about it.
Using those little hands, Hall grabbed a trash bag and gloves and started picking up the litter while on her walks with her mother — a small act of kindness that'll make a big impact on her community and hopefully inspire others to do the same.
