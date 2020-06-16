FORNEY, Texas — At a time when our in-person interactions with our loved ones are at an all-time low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Forney child is spreading messages of hope.
That child is a soon-to-be 5th grader at Forney ISD's Rhea Elementary — Evelynn Riggs.
"When quarantine first began, we talked a lot about how many of our neighbors are older and too high risk to be around those they love," her mother, Karen Riggs, told inForney.com.
"She decided to take her bucket of chalk and ride around the neighborhood each day doing art chalk and reminding people that God loves them," she said.
Evelynn chalked messages of hope to some 20 residents in her neighborhood.
After a gloomy rain washed away those messages, Evelynn was back out on her bike with a bucket full of chalk — penning new messages of hope with every stroke of chalk.
"I couldn’t have been more proud to see her servants heart!" says Karen.
