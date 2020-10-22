TERRELL, Texas — Three Terrell High School students volunteered their weekend to help clean local parks recently — in doing so, they hope their message will encourage others to be more involved and give back to their community.
Karla Landa, Denise Landa, and Daenna Contreras were recognized by the Terrell Independent School District for their cleanup efforts at Terrell's Ben Gill Park.
"When Terrell High School students Karla, Denise, and Daenna learned of the need for volunteers to help clean one of Terrell's local parks, they did not hesitate," read a statement from the district. "The girls spent one of their weekend days picking up trash around the park. Now the girls are encouraging their fellow Terrell community members to do their part to keep our parks clean."
"A lot of people come here," Karla said of Ben Gill Park. "I think its a big part of the community so, the least we can do is try to keep it clean and pretty."
The girls asked that those attending the park not only carry out their own trash and litter but, even if just a small act, help pick up trash as you recreate or exercise in the park.
In addition to serving the community, all three girls are actively involved in Terrell High School academic programs, clubs, and athletics, according to Terrell ISD.
Is your Kaufman County-area child/student doing good in our community, we'd love to share their story. Send us an email at News@inForney.com.
