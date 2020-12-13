ARLINGTON, Texas — Kaufman county native Clayton Hass concluded his fourth appearance at the Wrangler NFR at Globe Life Park Saturday night, finishing 11th in the world standings for steer wrestling.
Overcoming a slow start, Hass won Round 7 with a NFR 2020 personal best time of 3.4 seconds on his birthday Wednesday night. On Thursday he returned with a 4.4 second run, finishing fifth in the round. On Friday night Hass got 4.7 seconds on the clock, but it was not enough to earn him any points after the run was tied by 3 different contestants with rides of 3.5 seconds.
Hass finished the rodeo on Saturday night with a time of 4.3 seconds, taking home sixth place in the tenth round.
Over the past 10 days, Hass has won over $51,461.54 at the NFR, combined with previous earnings to yield a total of over $93,301.88 for the year – which places him 11th in the world standings for steer wrestling.
The Wrangler NFR was back in Texas for the first time in 35 years. Traditionally held in Las Vegas, it was moved to Globe Life Field due to COVID-19. And participants and spectators couldn’t help but notice the Texas -size differences.
“It was a great Texas crowd!” Hass tells inForney.com and says that the NFR experience being close to home was an additional bonus.
“It was awesome, not the week I wanted, but blessed to get what I did,” Hass said.
Originally from Terrell, Hass now resides at his ranch and training facility in Weatherford with his wife Alex and their three children.
“They are my biggest fans, and I am so lucky to have them and their support,” Hass said before the rodeo began. “All the hard work is all for them.”
When not at a rodeo, Hass enjoys golfing, hunting and doing “Dad” stuff with his kids.
Now back at home, Hass says he will be looking forward to making another appearance at the next Wrangler NFR, wherever it may be.
“Looking forward to the new winter rodeos and get it started again,” Hass says.