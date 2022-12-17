KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center is participating in the Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event this Saturday and Sunday, December 17-18, 2022.
During the event, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, all pet adoption fees will be waived.
Each pet has been spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated, tested for heart worms and heart worm prevention, and tick and flea prevention.
We'll even have special holiday hours on Sunday at our Keller and Kaufman County Pet Adoption Centers to help as many pets find homes as possible.
Visit the Friends of the Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center on Facebook for more information, here, or the Humane Society of North Texas's website, here.