KAUFMAN, Texas — Sailors help maintain America’s advantage at sea. This means they do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones.
A Kaufman, Texas, native serving in the United States Navy will celebrate the holidays with their fellow sailors aboard USS Portland.
“The holidays mean happiness all around,” said Seaman Samuel Marlow.
Marlow wants family back home to know they are missed this holiday season.
“Merry Christmas and happy birthday to my wife,” said Marlow.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Marlow, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.
“Even though I would love to be at home with my family, serving in the Navy means I can provide for my family,” said Marlow, who added "Merry Christmas everyone!"