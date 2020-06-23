FORNEY, Texas — Two local businesses have teamed up for a BBQ & Backpacks school supplies drive to serve Forney Independent School District (ISD) students in need.
Last year, Infinity Texas Air hosted an inaugural Burgers & Backpacks event and, because they say everything is "bigger and better" in Texas, will be teaming up with Stiky Ribz BBQ this year for a BBQ & Backpacks event.
"Forney ISD, along with Forney Family, is hosting a School Resource Drive for students in need of school supplies for this upcoming school year. We have purchased a ton of backpacks to donate and we need your help filling them!" read a statement on the Facebook Event page.
"So gather the family, grab a bite to eat, get a cold drink, listen to some live music, play some cornhole and drop off your school supply donations!"
The school supply drive will be held on July 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Stiky Ribz BBQ located at 9675 Helms Trail in Forney.
A school supplies drop box and monetary donation jar will be set up. Any monetary donations will be used to purchase school supplies.
"ALL donations will go towards school supplies for Forney ISD students in need," reads the event page. "Not only that, 10% of ALL proceeds for the day at Stiky Ribz will also go towards the backpack drive!!"
For more information on the event, visit the Facebook Event page, here.