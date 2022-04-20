DALLAS, Texas — As shelters across the country face overcrowding and increased length of stay, BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees from May 2-8. This event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 40 states, including at the SPCA of Texas’ two shelters in Dallas, TX and Waxahachie, TX.
The SPCA of Texas will participate May 2-8, offering adopters an opportunity to draw for their adoption fees, which will range from $0 to $25. Participating shelters include the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas and the Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie.
Then, from May 6-8, from noon to 6 p.m., the organization will host a special event during which animals available at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center and animals available in foster homes will be featured at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. Adopters will have the opportunity to draw for their adoption fee at this event as well.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
According to a January release from Best Friends Animal Society, nationwide shelter populations at the beginning of 2022 stood at approximately 100,000 more than in January 2021. There have been slightly fewer animals coming into shelters, but their time of stay has increased significantly. Effectively, this has put a strain on shelters across the country.
Last year during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” events, in the Fall and Winter of 2021, the SPCA of Texas adopted out 64 animals total. This year’s goal is to find homes for 100 animals.
“Right now is a pivotal moment for shelters across the entire country,” said SPCA of Texas President and CEO Karen Froehlich. “The disruptions the pandemic caused in staffing has gotten a lot of attention, however, the backlog of animals that occurred in the last two years has caused the crisis we currently find ourselves in.
“We know there are people out there who need the love a pet can offer, especially during these trying times. Our pets also need the stability and emotional bonding only a forever home can offer. There’s an unmistakable sense of gratitude that comes from a shelter pet that cannot be found anywhere else. It lifts your spirit each and every day and is one of the fastest ways to improve your quality of life.
“We need more help in relieving the pressure on our people and pets. Please volunteer, foster, adopt and give. That is what will lead us out of the current crisis animal welfare organizations are experiencing here in North Texas and nationwide.”
While 2022 has marked a significant challenge for shelters, “Empty the Shelters,” has been happening since 2016 and is now BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program. More than 83,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event. Since its inception, this event has expanded to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations.
All interested adopters can find more details about adoptable pets and how to adopt from the SPCA of Texas online at spca.org. BISSELL Pet Foundation and the SPCA of Texas urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.spca.org.