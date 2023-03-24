FORNEY, Texas — A North Forney High School student is being heralded as a hero for performing the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow student who was choking.
Gustavo Rubio Jr., a senior at North Forney High School, jumped into action and rendered lifesaving aid after the fellow student was choking in the cafeteria, according to a tweet from North Forney High School administrators.
"A choking classmate in the cafeteria prompted Gustavo to quickly administer the Heimlich Maneuver and save the day," read the tweet.
On social media, community members, friends, and family praised Rubio's actions.
"AMAZING JOB! Thank you for stepping up and making a quick decision that made a difference in saving a life. Young men and women like you are the world's true SUPER HEROES!!!!" stated Dusty KSmile.
"Awesome job young man!!!" says Rosalinda Salas, whose daughter witnessed the incident.
"I have had the privilege to see this young grow from an always polite little league football player to just an amazing young man! This is absolutely awesome! #truenorth," stated Steven Morgan.
"A true hero!" added Viki Arnold. "He may never know all the lives he saved and influenced that day."
"Very proud grampa that's my grand son," says Rubio's grandfather, who goes by Viejo Rubio on Facebook.
Rubio is a defensive end and outside linebacker on North Forney's football team. On Twitter, he boasts a 3.6 weighted GPA and a 4.3 cumulative GPA.
Earlier this year, Rubio was recognized with the “You’re the ONE” award, an award given by peers throughout the district to recognize and celebrate individuals.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, "The Heimlich maneuver can be used on adults and children but isn’t recommended for infants."
"The Heimlich maneuver is performed by wrapping your arms around a person, making a fist with one hand and clasping it with the other," continued the clinic. "You place your fists between the person’s ribcage and belly button and thrust your hands into their abdomen until the object is freed. The Heimlich maneuver can be a life-saving rescue technique, but it should only be used if the person can’t breathe and is conscious."
For more resources on the Heimlich maneuver, as well as information on performing backslaps for choking babies, visit the Cleveland Clinic's Heimlich maneuver resource page, here.